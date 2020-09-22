Serum Institute starts manufacturing Codagenix's potential Covid-19 vaccine

-
ALSO READ
India may get coronavirus vaccine by early 2021: Bernstein report
Serum Institute puts India trials of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine on hold
India's role in production of Covid-19 vaccine critical: Bill Gates
Clinical trial: Three more volunteers given Oxford Covid-19 vaccine
Five more volunteers join Oxford Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial
-
(Reuters) - Codagenix Inc said on Tuesday Serum Institute of India has started manufacturing the U.S. biotech firm's potential COVID-19 vaccine and it expects to begin early-stage human trial of the vaccine by the end of 2020 in the UK.
Serum Institute, the world's largest vaccine maker by number of doses produced, will develop Codagenix's CDX-005, which is delivered intranasally rather than via an injection.
Serum Institute is working on several vaccine candidates for the novel coronavirus - including potentially mass-producing the one from AstraZeneca-Oxford University that has garnered global headlines - as well as developing its own.
More than 150 potential vaccines are being developed and tested globally, with 38 in human trials, and candidates from Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca Plc are already in late-stage trials.
(Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU