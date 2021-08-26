At 397, Mumbai logs highest cases since July 28; 7 die, 507 recover

-
ALSO READ
Covid vaccination Phase-II: Check if you are eligible to get a shot
Is it safe? Global concern over the use of AstraZeneca vaccine explained
Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra reports more than 9,000 new cases in a day
Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra reports over 10,000 new cases and 53 deaths
Coordinate with police on shooting schedules in Mumbai: CM tells filmmakers
-
Mumbai reported 397 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count in nearly a month, and seven fresh fatalities on Thursday, while 507 patients recovered from the infection, a senior civic official said.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said with the new additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 7,42,401, while the death toll jumped to 15,963 in the financial capital. The city witnessed a marginal rise in the daily COVID-19 cases and fatalities as compared to Wednesday, when it had reported 343 infections and four deaths. At 397, Mumbai reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a day since July 28, when the daily count was 404.
Also, this is the third time since August 16, when Mumbai had reported 190 coronavirus cases, the lowest since April 2020, that the metropolis has logged over 300 infections.
On August 20, Mumbai had reported 322 cases and 342 infections were registered on August 25. The city is witnessing a steady rise in cases since the last few days, as per BMC data, though the number of daily tests has dropped from over 50,000 conducted on a few days last week. The BMC official said a total of 41,628 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the city in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number to 90,60,423. With the discharge of 507 patients from hospitals during the day, the tally of recovered cases rose to 7,21,257, he said. The city now has 2,736 active COVID-19 cases. Notably, on the 12th consecutive day, slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) in the city were free of containment zones, while the number of sealed buildings stood at 24. The civic body of Mumbai seals buildings or declares containment zones if at least five persons there test positive for coronavirus. According to the official, Mumbai's case doubling time has dipped to 1,825 days, while the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases between August 19 and August 25 was 0.04 per cent. This year, Mumbai had reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while most deaths in a day at 90 were recorded on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU