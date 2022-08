At 852, Covid cases in Mumbai spike by almost 79% in last 24 hours

on Wednesday reported 852 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily rise after July 1, and a single fatality, taking the tally to 11,29,285 and the toll to 19,661, the city civic body said.

On July 1, the metropolis reported 978 cases and two fatalities, before the daily number of cases started dipping gradually.

Barring the first two days of this month, has been reporting more than 400 infections every day. The spike in the number of cases in the last 24 hours is nearly 79 per cent or 376 more compared to 476 infections reported on Tuesday.

The metropolis has been witnessing a steady rise in the cases for the last few days.

The tally of active cases surged past the 3,500-mark to reach 3,545, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.

Of the 852 cases, only 36 patients were symptomatic while the rest 816 were asymptomatic, it said.

A total of 9,670 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours raising the cumulative tally of the samples tested so far in to 1,79,04,139.

A day before, 6,580 tests were conducted in the city.

With 433 people discharged from hospitals after COVID-19 treatment, Mumbai's tally of recoveries rose to 11,06,079 on Wednesday, the bulletin said, adding that the case recovery rate is 98 per cent.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases improved to 0.039 per cent for the period between August 3 and 9, while the overall doubling days is 1,795.

