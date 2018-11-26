Australia-based MoooFarm train 200,000 Indian dairy farmers by 2020

Australia-based Monday said it will train 200,000 by 2020 to develop their skills in areas like with a view to increasing farmers' income by at least 20 per cent.

will train the farmers through UDAY, a skill development firm, which is its partner in India.

ALSO READ: Mother Dairy adopts a funky social media persona to reach young consumers

The firm said it will also launch a hashtag called #TheColorofMilk on the occasion of Milk Day, asking people to find the purity of milk.

November 26, which marks the birthday of Verghese Kurien, known as the father of the in India, is observed as Milk Day.

"Our master trainers are providing content to farmers for scaling up, which is being delivered through village-level entrepreneurs. Our target states include Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Odisha," Founder Param Singh told PTI.

Around 68.7 per cent of milk and sold in the country are not as per the standards of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), an official of Animal Welfare Board had said in September.

MoooFarm is an innovative Australian agri-tech company that uses global leadership and expertise in the area of skills, agribusiness and technology to drive social change in developing countries such as India.