Bajaj Finserv managing director Sanjiv Bajaj takes over as CII president

Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman and managing director of Bajaj Finserv Limited, has assumed office as the president of CII for 2022-23, the industry body said on Thursday.
He takes over from T V Narendran, CEO and managing director of Tata Steel Limited.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd Chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal is the CII President-Designate for 2022-23, whereas TVS Supply Chain Solutions Executive Vice Chairman R Dinesh takes over as CII Vice President.
"Sanjiv has been engaged with CII for many years at the State, Regional and National level. He was the President-Designate for 2021-22 and the Chairman of the Western Region during 2019-20," CII stated.
Bajaj is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, US.
He is a member of the board of Indian School of Business (ISB); Member of the International Advisory Board, Allianz SE and the International Technology Advisory Panel of Monetary Authority of Singapore and Regional Stewardship Board for India and South Asia 2019-2020 of the World Economic Forum, the industry body shared.
President-Designate Munjal has been closely associated with CII for almost 30 years. He has been the chairman of CII Northern Region during 1996-97 and has led several CII National Committees, including on sports, environment, and technology and innovation.
Dinesh is a commerce graduate and an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India.
