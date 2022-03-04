Banking malware in Google Play stealing users' data, SMS texts: Report

-
ALSO READ
Destructive malware found in Ukraine govt agencies' systems: Microsoft
Android 13 to offer improvements in audio streaming via Bluetooth: Report
Cyber attacks: India among top 3 most-affected nations in Asia in 2021
Honda to use Google's Android Automotive OS in its cars from 2022
Google working on tap-to-transfer feature for media in Android 13
-
A dangerous Android banking malware that steals victim's credentials and SMS messages has been downloaded thousands of times via Google Play Store, researchers have warned.
Called 'TeaBot,' it is an Android banking trojan that first emerged at the beginning of 2021 designed for stealing victim's text messages.
Initially, TeaBot has been distributed through smishing campaigns using a predefined list of lures, such as TeaTV, VLC Media Player, DHL and UPS and others, according to online fraud management and prevention solution provider Cleafy.
"In the last months, we detected a major increase of targets which now count more than 400 applications, including banks, crypto exchanges/wallets and digital insurance, and new countries such as Russia, Hong Kong, and the US," the researchers informed.
During the last months, TeaBot has also started supporting new languages, such as Russian, Slovak and Mandarin Chinese, useful for displaying custom messages during the installation phases.
On February 21, the Cleafy Threat Intelligence and Incident Response (TIR) team discovered an application published on the official Google Play Store, which was acting as a dropper application delivering TeaBot with a fake update procedure.
"The dropper lies behind a common QR Code & Barcode Scanner and it has been downloaded more than 10,000 times. All the reviews display the app as legitimate and well-functioning," the team noted.
However, once downloaded, the dropper will request an update immediately through a popup message.
Unlike legitimate apps that perform the updates through the official Google Play Store, the dropper application will request to download and install a second application.
This application has been detected to be TeaBot.
TeaBot, posing as "QR Code Scanner: Add-On", is downloaded from two specific GitHub repositories.
Once the users accept to download and execute the fake "update", TeaBot will start its installation process by requesting the 'Accessibility Services' permissions in order to obtain the privileges needed.
One of the biggest differences, compared to the samples discovered during May 2021, is the increase of targeted applications which now include home banking applications, insurance applications, crypto wallets and crypto exchanges.
"In less than a year, the number of applications targeted by TeaBot have grown more than 500 per cent, going from 60 targets to over 400," the team said.
Google Play was yet to comment on the report.
--IANS
na/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU