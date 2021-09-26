Honda to use Google's Android Automotive OS in its cars from 2022

-
Automobile major Honda has announced it will integrate Google's Android Automotive OS into an all-new model that will be launched in the second half of 2022.
The car maker will reportedly start rolling out vehicles with Google's embedded Android Automotive OS, which includes Google's voice-activated Assistant, Google Maps, and other automotive-approved Android apps as the default infotainment, reports The Verge
"We will collaborate with Google to better integrate Google in vehicle services in our vehicles including the ability to more easily use features like Google Assistant, Google Maps functionality and other in-vehicle apps offered through Google Play," the report quoted a Honda spokesperson as saying.
There is a significant difference between Android Auto and Android Automotive.
The former is a projection of a user's smartphone onto the vehicle's base infotainment system, while the latter is a full-fledged infotainment system, which handles all vital features and functions relating to the vehicle.
In addition, Google also collaborating with the likes of Ford, General Motors and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance to incorporate Android Automotive into their vehicles.
