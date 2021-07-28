Behaviour of opposition parties not good for democracy, says Govt

The government on Wednesday said it is ready to discuss any issue in Parliament but the is behaving in a manner that is not good for democracy.

It also alleged that the way the parties are putting all their might to create havoc in Parliament, it is becoming clear that they are not interested in issues concerning the common man.

Union minister Anurag Thakur lamented that even after writing to the prime minister for a discussion in Parliament on the COVID-19 situation in the country, some leaders, including those of the Congress, did not attend the presentation on the pandemic.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the manner in which the opposition parties are putting their might in creating havoc in Parliament, it is clear that they are not interested in issues concerning the public.

"The government is ready for a discussion, but if opposition members tear a minister's statement after snatching it from his hands and throw papers at the minister while he is replying and also throw those at the speaker, then such scenes are not good for India's democracy," Thakur said at the cabinet briefing.

"Parliament is there to discuss, the government is ready for a discussion and the prime minister has also said so. Representatives of all parties attend the business advisory committee meetings and all issues are discussed there," he said.

The Union minister for information and broadcasting said the government can only urge the Opposition to participate in discussions and raise issues concerning the public in Parliament.

He wondered that if the Opposition is not even interested in participating in a discussion on COVID-19 in Parliament, then where would it raise such public issues.

"There is a way to protest, but the Opposition has damaged the dignity and decorum of the temple of our democracy," Thakur said.

Sitharaman said the government will bring a bill for providing time-bound relief and insurance to bank depositors, but the Opposition does not seem interested in such public issues.

"If Parliament is run in this manner, then it is becoming clear that the Opposition is not interested in issues of providing relief to the common public. They are using all their might to create havoc in Parliament.

"The Opposition is not interested in all this.... Instead, they are using big banners and attempting to cover the speaker's face with those. They are not concerned about all this. I have to sadly say this," the finance minister said.

The proceedings of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been repeatedly disrupted due to an Opposition uproar over the Pegasus snooping row, farmers' agitation and other issues ever since the started on July 19.

