Bengal CM Banerjee wishes speedy recovery for Covid-19 positive Amit Shah

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata



Banerjee on Sunday wished speedy recovery of Union Home Secretary who has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Heard about the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji being tested positive for #COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery. My prayers are with him and his family," Banerjee tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Shah said he has tested positive for and is getting admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors.

