Bengal CM Banerjee wishes speedy recovery for Covid-19 positive Amit Shah

-
ALSO READ
Amit Shah visits Delhi's LNJP Hospital to review Covid-19 preparedness
Virtual call to Bengal voters: Amit Shah rallies against Mamata Banerjee
Delhi CM wishes Home Minister Amit Shah speedy recovery from Covid-19
Home minister Amit Shah tests Covid-19 positive, admitted to hospital
People of Gujarat praying for Amit Shah's Covid-19 recovery: CM Rupani
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata
Banerjee on Sunday wished speedy recovery of Union Home Secretary Amit Shah who has tested positive for COVID-19.
"Heard about the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji being tested positive for #COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery. My prayers are with him and his family," Banerjee tweeted.
Earlier in the day, Shah said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is getting admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU