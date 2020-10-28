Bengal CM sanctions compensation for families of boat capsize victims

Chief Minister



on Wednesday sanctioned a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of five people who drowned after two boats capsized in a water body during Durga idol immersion in Murshidabad district, the state Home Department said.

All the five men were residents of Beldanga and had gone to Dumni water body on Bijaya Dashami for immersing the idol, a senior police officer had said.

"Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 2 lakh compensation each to the families of the 5 persons who died in an unfortunate incident of boat capsize during immersion of Ma Durga pratima at Beldanga 1 block in Murshidabad district on Monday.

"Compensation amounts are being disbursed at once," the state home department tweeted on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)