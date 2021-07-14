Bengal extends Covid curbs till July 30, allows Metro services on weekdays

Keeping in mind the warning of



experts about a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government on Wednesday extended the ongoing restrictions till July 30, but also announced certain relaxations.

Metro Railway services are allowed to resume operations with 50 per cent seating capacity on weekdays, a government order said.

The local train services, however, will continue to remain suspended except the staff special trains.

The restrictions, imposed on May 16, were last extended till July 15.

The order stated that public buses, taxis, autorickshaws have been permitted to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Offices, both government and private, are also allowed to function with half the manpower, it said.

Gymnasiums and beauty parlours can also operate with 50 per cent strength from 11 am to 6 pm.

Only 50 people will be allowed to attend social gatherings such as weddings.

Vegetable markets can remain open from 6 am to noon, the order said.

