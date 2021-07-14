Delhi has gained control over second wave of Covid-19: Satyendra Jain

-
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the national capital has gained control over the second wave of the coronavirus and stressed that the government is ramping up its infrastructure to fight the pandemic.
Delhi faced a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives daily. The rapid rise in the number of cases led to a shortage of medical oxygen at various city hospitals.
On April 20, the city had reported a record 28,395 cases. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. At 448, the highest number of deaths was reported on May 3.
The cases started declining around mid-May and now the positivity rate is below one per cent.
In its latest health bulletin issued on Wednesday, the government said Delhi recorded 77 fresh COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent, and one more fatality linked to the disease.
Sharing a video of two minutes and five seconds about the initiatives of the government, Jain credited "active decision making" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for Delhi gaining control over the cases.
"Delhi has gained control over the 2nd wave of Covid-19. This has been possible due to timely action & active decision making by Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal Ji. Delhi Government is actively strengthening its infrastructure in the fight against Corona. #DelhiFightsCorona," the Health minister said in a tweet.
The video highlighted various initiatives of the government such as setting up of oxygen plants in hospitals, ICU beds in record time, deployment of ministers on coronavirus duty, integrated command and control room for Covid management which was readied in 10 days.
It also underscored the government's vaccination programme under which schools have been converted into vaccination centres, drive-through vaccination and the 'Jahan Vote Wahan Vaccination' initiatives under which one can get inoculated at the nearest polling booth where they cast their vote.
