Bengal govt making efforts to improve tourism infrastructure in Sundarbans

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
Staycations, workations, homestays emerge new watchwords for tourism sector
China sitting at our border but govt making efforts to hide truth: Manmohan
Election results 2022 LIVE: Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, UP vote for BJP
-
The West Bengal government is making all efforts to improve the tourism infrastructure in the Sundarbans and has solicited the participation of the private sector in the matter, state tourism minister Indranil Sen told the Assembly on Thursday.
During the question hour, Sen, in his reply to a query, said the government, with the engagement of the private sector, is planning to set up eco-friendly hotels and entertainment arenas around the mangrove forest.
The state, since the TMC's rise to power in 2011, has introduced some package tours from the city to the Sundarbans using two tourism department vessels that ferry them to the jungles and back.
Sen said the government was also weighing the possibilities of starting houseboat services in the next six months in several large waterbodies, much like the ones in Kashmir.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU