Bengal govt partners with Edtech start-up to drive digital learning

The West Bengal government and an Edtech start-up Thursday announced a strategic partnership to drive digital learning and career development programmes across the state.
The partnership with the start-up, Schoolnet, will help provide an online e-learning platform in Bengali, Geneo eSekha', to students from classes 5 to 10, a statement said.
The pupils of state-run and government-aided schools will be able to access the portal through the official website of West Bengal's School Education Department.
The initial tie-up is for one year, officials said.
In addition, Schoolnet will be providing a multi-lingual career guidance portal to the School Education Department especially for students from Classes 9 to 12 for future career advancement.
The tenure is primarily for one year which is mutually extendable in the future.
The interactive digital learning platform covers Science, Mathematics, and English for students of classes 5 to 8, and English, Mathematics, Physical Science, Life Science, History, and Geography for classes 9 and 10, the statement said.
Furthermore, the latest West Bengal State Board textbooks will be presented in a digital format, allowing students to re-learn what they have been taught in school.
Speaking about the association, Goutam Maiti, Vice President, Schoolnet said, Along with the Government of West Bengal, we share a joint vision to enable every child in the state to succeed. Digital learning, especially among the middle and bottom of the pyramid is of utmost importance.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
