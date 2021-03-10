Bengal Guv Dhankhar visits Mamata at hospital; faces TMC supporters ire

-
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar
reached the state-run SSKM hospital on Wednesday night to see an injured Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, amid 'go back' slogans shouted by hundreds of the TMC supporters gathered there.
Banerjee is undergoing treatment at the SSKM Hospital for injuries on her left leg after she was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants during campaign in Nandigram.
The CM alleged that neither the local police nor the SP were near her when four-five people deliberately pushed her causing the injury.
The Governor went inside the hospital amid slogan shouting against him by the Trinamool Congress supporters present there.
