Bengal logs 15,421 new Covid-19 cases, 19 fresh fatalities in last 24 hours

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,93,744 on Thursday as 15,421 more people tested positive for the infection, 1,399 more than the previous day, a health bulletin said.
The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 19,846 as 19 more patients succumbed to the infection, it said.
Kolkata registered the highest number of new cases at 6,569, followed by 2,560 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district.
The number of active cases increased by 8,059 to 41,101, the bulletin said, adding that 7,343 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.
The state has tested over 62,413 samples for COVID-19 since Wednesday, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,16,69,865.
