Over 5,000 fresh Covid cases in Karnataka, 4,324 from Bengaluru alone

With over 5,000 daily cases, Karnataka continued to witness a surge in numbers on Thursday, but reported only one death, taking the count to 30,22,603 and the fatalities toll to 38,358.
The State has been witnessing a steady surge since last week and reported 5,031 fresh cases today, compared to 4,246 on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 4,324 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 172 being discharged and one death.
The total number of active cases is now at 22,173.
There were 271 discharges today, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,62,043, a health department bulletin said.
While the positivity rate for the day stood at 3.95 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.01 per cent.
Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada recorded the second highest of 106 new cases, Udupi 92, Mandya 66, Mysuru 65, Belagavi 64, followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,76,374 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,80,510 and Tumakuru 1,21,441.
According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 12,41,046, followed by Mysuru 1,77,808 and Tumakuru 1,20,173.
Cumulatively a total of 5,71,26,655 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,27,194 were tested on Thursday alone.
