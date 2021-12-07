Bengaluru doctor who recovered from Omicron is covid positive again

-
The city-based doctor, one of the two earliest cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 to be detected in the country, has tested positive for the virus again, while the other, a South African national who flew out of here without informing the authorities, has been booked by the police.
The South African, of Gujarati origin, who was quarantined here, later flew to Dubai.
"It is true that the doctor who was infected with Omicron variant has once again tested positive for covid-19," a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike official told PTI.
Requesting anonymity, the official said the doctor is under isolation, but was asymptomatic.
Meanwhile, police have registered a case against the South African national for flying without informing the authorities in violation of the quarantine norms.
The management and staff of a five-star hotel here have also been booked for allowing the infected person to leave without informing the health officials.
They have been booked under various sections of the IPC and the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, police sources said.
