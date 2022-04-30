Bengaluru sees steady rise of covid cases, health dept on high alert

-
The health department in Bengaluru is on high alert after the city reported more than 100 Covid-19 cases on a daily basis since the last seven days.
Fresh Covid cases were reported from Bellandur, Hagadur, Varthur, HSR Layout, Doddanekkundi and Koramangala, localities which have high density populations especially software professionals.
Major IT companies are also located in these areas.
Bengaluru is in second place in terms of infections in the country and the infection rate is 0.09 per cent and fatality rate is zero.
In the last 24 hours, the Bengaluru Urban district reported 127 new infections, which increased the number of active cases to 1,667.
Authorities have asked the management of malls, cinema halls, hotels and restaurants to follow Covid guidelines strictly.
It has been made mandatory to allow entry only to persons who have got two doses of vaccination.
The authorities have also asked to monitor the movements of foreigners and persons who come from other states which are reporting a high number of cases.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has deputed marshals in crowded places to monitor and ensure adherence to Covid guidelines.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka health department has expressed concerns over the progress of administration of Covid booster doses.
On January 10, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had kickstarted the exercise to vaccinate 7 lakh frontline workers, 6 lakh health workers and 8.60 lakh persons above the age of 60 years with the booster shots.
Four months down the line, the achievement is not satisfactory in terms of administering a booster dose.
As per the guideline for booster dose, persons who have completed nine months after second dose are eligible.
However,the booster dose has been administered to 16.68 lakh persons so far, according to the department.
The state government has appealed people to pay and get the booster dose. It is being given free for frontline workers and persons above 60 years of age.
Majority of people are waiting for the government to arrange free booster shots.
--IANS
mka/ksk/
