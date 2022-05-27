Bhaderwah potential destination of agri-tech startups in country: Jitendra

-
-
Asserting that the country's first lavender festival in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah has been possible only by the progressive thinking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Jitendra Singh Thursday said Bhaderwah is the potential destination of agri-tech start-ups in the country.
He said this government believes in the principle of "appeasement to none, justice for all" and doesn't discriminate on the basis of region, religion or caste.
"Bhaderwah is the potential destination of agri-tech startups in the country. Bhaderwah as the birthplace of India's purple revolution," Singh said, while addressing a public rally after inaugurating the country's first 'Lavender Festival' in Bhaderwah belt of Doda district.
He said the county's "disconnected" regions must be connected to the mainstream through development.
He said the government wants that the benefits of all its schemes should reach the last man in the last queue.
Singh also inaugurated six distillation units under CSIR-IIIM for lavender situated at six different places.
