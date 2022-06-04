Bhupender Yadav meets Brazilian counterpart on sidelines of Stockholm+50

Union Bhupender Yadav on Friday met his Brazilian counterpart, Joaquim Leite in Stockholm on the sidelines of the Stockholm+50 conference.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian embassy in said, "On 03.06.2022, Shri. @byadavbjp, Minister of @moefcc had fruitful discussions with Mr. @joaquimleitemma, Minister of @mmeioambienteof on the sidelines of the #Stockholm50."

The Union Minister, who arrived in Stockholm on May 31, had addressed the Stockholm+50 Leadership Dialogue 3 on Friday. At the conference, he said that is making rapid development toward sustainable development and especially in the environment division.

Yadav also pointed out a few examples like the installation of over 90 million new cooking gas in the last few years and around 400 million LED bulb has also been distributed.

"World's first fully solar power airport is in . Indian railway is moving toward complete electrification and increasing the use of solar power," he added.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Union Minister Yadav reached Sweden and participated in the High-Level Dialogue on Industry Transition under the aegis of the Leadership Group for Industry Transition.

"Stated that 'transition' needs to be understood in the right context. The developing world needs not just an industrial 'transition', but an industrial renaissance -- a flowering of industries that will create jobs and prosperity along with a clean environment," he tweeted after the meeting.

"The developed nations, with their historical experiences, must take lead in the global transition towards net-zero and low carbon industry. Green premium associated with zero or low carbon tech must be compensated to trigger demand at required scale in appropriate ways," he added.

Upon arriving in Stockholm, Bhupender Yadav tweeted, "In 1972, the world made a declaration at the same place to protect Today, 50 years later, we stand at an inflection point. Urgent, collective global action with the spirit of equity is required more than ever before."

"Over the next three days in Stockholm, will be participating in deliberations on climate action and related aspects with representatives from the world over and present India's side on all issues," he added.

