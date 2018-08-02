Bihar Bandh against rape cases at shelter home; railway, road services hit

-
ALSO READ
Police widen investigation into alleged rapes at shelter home in Bihar
No question of alliance with RJD, will contest 2019 polls with BJP: JD(U)
Bihar bus accident: How the official death toll came down from 27 to zero
Bihar bypolls results: This is a victory of truth over falsehood, says Lalu
Tejashwi Yadav links communal riots to Mohan Bhagwat's 14-day Bihar trip
-
A shutdown called by the Left parties in Bihar on Thursday against the rape of 34 minor girls at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur district has hit rail and road traffic, police said.
The state-wide shutdown is backed by opposition parties including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) (RJD), Congress, Hindustani Swam Morcha, Samajwadi Party and Lokrantrik Janata Dal.
Left party workers and supporters blocked railway tracks thereby affecting over a dozen trains since early Thursday morning.
According to reports reaching here, trains were stopped in Darbhanga, Madhubani, Jahanabad, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna and Bhojpur districts.
Protesters have also blocked several roads in Siwan, Bhojpur, Nawada, Patna, Arwal, Jagabad districts.
The case came to light earlier this year when the Bihar Social Welfare Department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai.
The CBI on Sunday took over case following a recommendation by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU