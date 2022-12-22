JUST IN
India logs 185 new Covid infections; active cases decline to 3,402
PM Modi to review Covid related situation in country at high-level meeting
Annual census of dolphins begins at Odisha's Bhitarkanika, Gahirmatha
Assam, Arunachal Pradesh hold border talks; likely to resolve disputes
Dense fog disrupts road, rail traffic in Delhi; visibility at 200 m
Rahul-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Nuh on 2nd day of Haryana leg
Top Headlines: Reliance to acquire METRO AG's India biz, Covid-19 alert
Ensure genome sequencing, boost scrutiny as Covid surges: Centre to states
Odisha govt issues Covid advisory after new Omicron BF.7 strain detected
Russian military announces plan to expand to 1.5 mn, create new units
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
India logs 185 new Covid infections; active cases decline to 3,402
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bihar govt issues order to conduct random Covid-19 tests at crowded places

Conforming to the Centre's advisory, random Covid tests will be conducted at airports, railway stations and bus stands of Bihar, state health officials said on Thursday

Topics
Bihar | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

IANS  |  Patna 

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)

Conforming to the Centre's advisory, random Covid tests will be conducted at airports, railway stations and bus stands of Bihar, state health officials said on Thursday.

Additional chief secretary of health department, Pratyay Amrit, convened a meeting of senior officers, including doctors of micro biology of IGIMS and world health organisation, in this regard on Wednesday night.

He directed the officials to conduct random tests to ensure that no new Covid-19 variant has appeared in patients.

An advisory has also been issued asking malls, shopping centers and cinema hall authorities to follow Covid protocols in the state. The officials have been asked to conduct Rapid Antigen tests (RAT) at airports, railway stations and bus stands and send the suspected cases to hospitals for the RT-PCR tests and genome sequencing.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, also the health minister, said that the Bihar government is prepared for tackling the Covid-19 cases.

"Our health officials are on alert mode and all the hospitals have been asked to take necessary measures. Bihar is the only state in the country which has not stopped the testing of Corona. We are conducting tests and uploading the data on the health department website," Tejashwi said.

--IANS

ajk/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bihar

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 10:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU