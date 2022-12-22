Bihar govt issues order to conduct random Covid-19 tests at crowded places

-
Conforming to the Centre's advisory, random Covid tests will be conducted at airports, railway stations and bus stands of Bihar, state health officials said on Thursday.
Additional chief secretary of health department, Pratyay Amrit, convened a meeting of senior officers, including doctors of micro biology of IGIMS and world health organisation, in this regard on Wednesday night.
He directed the officials to conduct random tests to ensure that no new Covid-19 variant has appeared in patients.
An advisory has also been issued asking malls, shopping centers and cinema hall authorities to follow Covid protocols in the state. The officials have been asked to conduct Rapid Antigen tests (RAT) at airports, railway stations and bus stands and send the suspected cases to hospitals for the RT-PCR tests and genome sequencing.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, also the health minister, said that the Bihar government is prepared for tackling the Covid-19 cases.
"Our health officials are on alert mode and all the hospitals have been asked to take necessary measures. Bihar is the only state in the country which has not stopped the testing of Corona. We are conducting tests and uploading the data on the health department website," Tejashwi said.
First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 10:34 IST
