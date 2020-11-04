Bihar registers 846 fresh coronavirus cases, seven more fatalities

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
Telangana reports 1,536 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities
Karnataka coronavirus update: Covid-19 case tally crosses 500,000-mark
-
The COVID-19 tally in Bihar rose to
2,18,963 with 846 fresh cases, while seven more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,108, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.
A total of 875 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,10,855, it said.
The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has marginally improved to 96.30 per cent from 96.27 per cent recorded on Monday.
Patna district registered the maximum number of new cases at 203, followed by Saharsa (76), Araria (75), Nalanda (51), Purnea (46), Muzaffarpur (35) and Bhagalpur (31).
The seven fresh fatalities were reported from Patna, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Vaishali, Munger, Bhojpur and Nawada, it said.
Patna has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 270.
The state has so far conducted over 1.13 crore sample tests for COVID-19, it said.
Bihar currently has 7,000 active coronavirus cases, the bulletin said.
Patna has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 36,575, while Sheohar with 1,238 cases remains at the bottom in the list of districts.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU