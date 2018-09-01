JUST IN
Binoy Kumar appointed as new steel secretary, replaces Aruna Sharma

Kumar has worked as Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser in external affairs ministry and Joint Sec in Ministry of Defence

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Senior IAS officer Binoy Kumar took over the charge as Secretary in the Ministry of Steel on Saturday, according to an official statement.

He succeeds Aruna Sharma, who superannuated on August 31, 2018.

Kumar had been posted as officer on special duty in the ministry since May 21, 2018, the Ministry of Steel said in a statement.

"Binoy Kumar, IAS, has taken over as Secretary in Ministry of Steel here today," it said.

Prior to this, Kumar held the post of Special Secretary, Logistics, in the Department of Commerce, where he continued to hold additional charge till July 31, 2018.

He also held the post of Director General (Supplies & Disposals), where he developed the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

Kumar has also worked as Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser in the Ministry of External Affairs and Joint Secretary in Ministry of Defence.
First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 21:14 IST

