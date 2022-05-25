Biplab Deb ousted to divert people's anger against BJP misrule: CPI-M

-
Tripura CPI-M state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury Tuesday said that Biplab Kumar Deb was ousted from the chief minister's post to divert the people's anger against the misrule of the BJP-led coalition government in the state.
The saffron party government has throttled democracy, installed a fascist rule and brought to a halt development activities in the past four years, he said during a press conference after the CPI-M state committee meeting.
Suddenly, the BJP central leadership ousted Biplab Kumar Deb just 10 months ahead of the state Assembly elections. Interestingly, (Narendra) Modiji and Amit Shah had praised Biplab Deb's chief ministership at least on two occasions. This is a design to divert the people's anger to win the next Assembly election by replacing Modiji's blue-eyed boy, he claimed.
But the saffron party would not be able to save its "fort" as the law and order situation has been worsening rapidly in the state," Chowdhury asserted.
Altogether killing of 24 persons and 15 cases of crime against women were reported in the past 62 days. The state recorded a total of 108 kidnapping and snatching cases during the period. Never before has the state witnessed such an alarming situation, he said.
The Left party will launch a massive programme to mobilize people's opinion against the misrule of the BJP-led government in Tripura, Chowdhury added.
CPI(M), he said, was not against constitutional solution to the problems facing Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) or its indigenous people but is against the formation of Greater Tipraland. We strongly demand the passing a Bill for empowerment of autonomous district councils at the earliest. The Autonomous District Councils Empowerment Bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha a few years ago but it has not seen the light of the day as yet, he said.
On the Tipraland issue, he said Bifurcation of state is permissible under the Constitution and states like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh Uttarakhand and Telangana have been created after being carved out from four states. But Greater Tipraland or Tipraland is not possible in Tripura keeping in mind its geographical, social and cultural composition.
