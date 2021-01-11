JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Will protest against BJP raillies in order to break farm movememt: BKU head
Business Standard

Repeal anti-farmer acts now: Mamata on ex-PM Shastri's death anniversary

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the Centre over the new farm laws, demanding their withdrawal as she paid tribute to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 55th death anniversary

Topics
Lal Bahadur Shastri | Mamata Banerjee | Farm Bills

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses to ministers, govt officers, district magistrates, superintendents of police, and other officers who are attached with health department during the administrative meeting on COVID-19 issues.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister

Mamata Banerjee on Monday targetted the Centre over the new farm laws, demanding their withdrawal as she paid tribute to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 55th death anniversary.

Remembering Shastri's slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', Banerjee said farmers are the heroes of the nation.

"Tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, former prime minister, on his death anniversary. He gave us the inspirational slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. We are proud of our farmer brothers and sisters. Farmers are the heroes of our nation. The Centre MUST repeal the anti-farmer Acts NOW!," she tweeted.

Banerjee has been vocal about her opposition to the new farm laws, against which farmers are protesting outside Delhi for weeks. Her party, the Trinamool Congress, has also extended support to the protest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, January 11 2021. 12:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.