Repeal anti-farmer acts now: Mamata on ex-PM Shastri's death anniversary

West Bengal Chief Minister



on Monday targetted the Centre over the new farm laws, demanding their withdrawal as she paid tribute to former prime minister on his 55th death anniversary.

Remembering Shastri's slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', Banerjee said farmers are the heroes of the nation.

"Tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, former prime minister, on his death anniversary. He gave us the inspirational slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. We are proud of our farmer brothers and sisters. Farmers are the heroes of our nation. The Centre MUST repeal the anti-farmer Acts NOW!," she tweeted.

Banerjee has been vocal about her opposition to the new farm laws, against which farmers are protesting outside Delhi for weeks. Her party, the Trinamool Congress, has also extended support to the protest.

