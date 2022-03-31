BJP accuses Biocon chief of imposing personal, politically coloured opinion

-
The BJP on Thursday hit back at Biocon head Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw over her remarks about alleged growing religious divide in Karnataka, accusing her of imposing personal and "politically coloured" opinion and conflating it with India's leadership in Information technology and biotechnology sectors.
In tweets criticising her, BJP's IT department in-charge Amit Malviya also posted a page of the rules, framed when the Congress was in power in the state, and highlighted the part which said "no property, including land, building or sites situated near the institution shall be leased out to non-Hindus".
He tweeted while posting the page, "Good to see Kiran Shaw wake up to the religious divide in Karnataka. Did she speak up when a belligerent minority sought to prioritise Hijab over education or Congress framed rules excluding non-Hindus from Hindu institutions. She helped Congress draft their manifesto. Explains?"
He added, "It is unfortunate to see people like Kiran Shaw impose their personal, politically coloured opinion, and conflate it with India's leadership in the ITBT sector. Rahul Bajaj once said something similar for Gujarat, it is today a leading automobile manufacturing hub. Go figure..."
Earlier the noted business person had tweeted, "Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and we must not allow such communal exclusion- If ITBT became communal it would destroy our global leadership. @BSBommai please resolve this growing religious divide," she said."
Responding to her, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday called upon all sections of society to observe restraint before going public on social issues, as they can be resolved through discussions.
Her tweet was in response to incidents of denial of permission to non-Hindu traders and vendors to carry on business around temples during annual temple fairs and religious events in some parts of the state.
