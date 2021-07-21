BJP appoints Prem Shukla, Shazia Ilmi as national spokespersons

The on Wednesday appointed Prem Shukla and as its spokespersons.

Both members have been visible in the media in defending and promoting the party's stand on a variety of issues.

The party currently has 25 spokespersons, including its media department head and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni.

