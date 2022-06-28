BJP begins preparations for Telangana assembly polls scheduled for 2023-end

-
ALSO READ
Telangana Cong leader blames TRS government for state's farmers issues
Yuva Telangana Party merges with BJP, aims to wipe off TRS
Rahul Gandhi rules out alliance with TRS, says KCR acts like a king
TRS to pass political resolution on key role in national politics
KT Rama Rao reacts to PM Modi's 'dynastic misrule' jibe, BJP hits back
-
Kicking off preparations for next year's Telangana polls, a BJP National Executive Committee (NEC) member including union ministers will spend two days in each assembly constituency of the state from June 30.
The leaders will spend two days in the assembly constituencies before the start of the national executive meeting in Hyderabad on June 2.
A senior BJP functionary said that one senior leader who is an NEC member including union ministers will spend two days or 48 hours in each assembly constituency before the National Executive meeting.
"119 NEC members are assigned one assembly constituency each to spend around two days with people and party cadres to understand ground issues of that particular assembly constituency. The feedback collected through the exercise will be used to redraw party strategy," he said.
The election of 119-member Telangana assembly will be held at the end of 2023.
It is learnt that all the senior leaders including union ministers have been asked to reach their respective assembly constituencies by June 30 morning.
Telangana is in focus for BJP's 'mission south' and the party has rolled out several programmes to make its presence felt in the state.
The two-day BJP NEC meeting scheduled at Hyderabad in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief J.P. Nadda, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and others will be present. Senior leaders including Prime Minister Modi, party Nadda and Shah are actively involved in the preparation and also giving special attention to the state.
After the end of two days' NEC meeting, Modi will address a public meeting at Hydrabad's Parade Ground.
"Whole programme has been planned to ensure strengthened party presence in the state. Visit by senior leaders and union ministers in an assembly constituency will help in mobilising the cadre for next year state polls and it will also create a buzz among people," a party insider said.
An NEC member said that he has been asked to spend around 48 hours in an assembly constituency before the start of the meeting on July 2.
--IANS
ssb/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU