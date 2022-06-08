KT Rama Rao reacts to PM Modi's 'dynastic misrule' jibe, BJP hits back

-
Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over "dynastic misrule" jibe apparently aimed at Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday asked if he is running a government or an NGO.
The TRS leader also sought an update on flood relief funds for Hyderabad.
"Modi Ji, Community service endeavours?! Are you running a Govt or an NGO? Any update on Flood relief funds for Hyderabad? Any monetary support for Musi rejuvenation or the Hyderabad Metro extension? Any update on ITIR? Mere lip service for Hyderabad or Telangana and funds only for Gujarat," KTR tweeted.
This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that BJP will work for good governance and to end dynastic misrule in Telangana.
The PM's remarks came during his meeting with 47 BJP corporators of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), along with office bearers of the Hyderabad unit and other senior leaders on Tuesday.
"Met @BJP4Telanganacorporators in GHMC and other Party leaders from Telangana. We had wide-ranging discussions on how to focus on community service endeavours and help people at the grassroots. BJP will work for good governance and to end dynastic misrule in Telangana," PM Modi tweeted.
In response to KTR's remarks, Nizamabad MP D Arvind called him a "born liar" and clarified that the state has already been given Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,300 crores for Hyderabad cyclone relief.
"KTR is a born liar. We have given Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,300 crores for Hyderabad cyclone relief. His father is also a liar but he (KTR) is a 10 times bigger liar than his father," Arvind said.
