BJP govt working to modernise Army, make defence sector self-reliant: Shah

-
ALSO READ
Cruise, long-range: Flurry of missile tests marks N Korea's diverse arsenal
Uttarakhand Assembly polls: BJP leadership to meet today in Dehradun
Uttarakhand Assembly polls: BJP announces candidates for 9 more seats
BJP to discuss probable names for Goa, Uttarakhand Assembly polls
Uttarakhand rains: CM Dhami announces aid of Rs 4 lakh for kin of deceased
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the ruling BJP government in Uttarakhand is working towards modernizing the Army and producing weapons within the country in an effort towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.
"Several works are being done by the Modi govt to modernise the Army and to make the country self-reliant in the production of weapons," Shah said while addressing former Army personnel in Rudraprayag in the poll-bound Uttarakhand.
He also noted that the defence budget was increased by the BJP government at the Centre from Rs 2 lakh crore in 2013-14 to Rs 4.78 crore in 2021-22 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"In 2013-14, the defence budget was Rs 2 lakh crore...The Modi govt increased the defence budget to Rs 4.78 crore in 2021-22," Shah said.
Shah said that the BJP is committed to making changes in the security of the country adding that PM Modi has implemented the One Rank One Pension scheme, which reflects the priority of the party.
Highlighting the works of the party in the defence sector, Shah said that BJP has implemented programs to provide modern defence material to those on the line of duty and has made an effort to ensure that the quality is not compromised.
Slamming the Congress, Shah said that they are known as "failed government" while the BJP is known as a "double-engine" government.
He further assured that the BJP is voted to power in the state, they will ensure that youth would not need to migrate outside of the state.
Earlier in the day, Shah held a door-to-door campaign in Rudraprayag. He also offered prayers at Baba Rudranath Temple in Rudraprayag.
Polls to elect the 70-member Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU