BJP govt working to modernise Army, make defence sector self-reliant: Shah

Union Home Minister on Friday said that the ruling government in Uttarakhand is working towards modernizing the Army and producing weapons within the country in an effort towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"Several works are being done by the Modi govt to modernise the Army and to make the country self-reliant in the production of weapons," Shah said while addressing former Army personnel in Rudraprayag in the poll-bound Uttarakhand.

He also noted that the defence budget was increased by the government at the Centre from Rs 2 lakh crore in 2013-14 to Rs 4.78 crore in 2021-22 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In 2013-14, the defence budget was Rs 2 lakh crore...The Modi govt increased the defence budget to Rs 4.78 crore in 2021-22," Shah said.

Shah said that the is committed to making changes in the security of the country adding that PM Modi has implemented the One Rank One Pension scheme, which reflects the priority of the party.

Highlighting the works of the party in the defence sector, Shah said that BJP has implemented programs to provide modern defence material to those on the line of duty and has made an effort to ensure that the quality is not compromised.

Slamming the Congress, Shah said that they are known as "failed government" while the BJP is known as a "double-engine" government.

He further assured that the BJP is voted to power in the state, they will ensure that youth would not need to migrate outside of the state.

Earlier in the day, Shah held a door-to-door campaign in Rudraprayag. He also offered prayers at Baba Rudranath Temple in Rudraprayag.

Polls to elect the 70-member Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

