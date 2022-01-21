BJP retains top spot in nagar panchayat polls as its tally reaches 419

-
With results from the Gadchiroli district announced on Thursday, the BJP maintained its top position in Maharashtra nagar panchayat elections by winning a total of 419 out of 1,791 seats.
It was followed by NCP which won 381 seats and Congress which won 344, the state election commission (SEC) data showed. The Shiv Sena, which heads the ruling Sena-NCP-Congress coalition in the state, was in the fourth place with 296 seats, while 239 seats went to independent candidates. Remaining seats were won by parties like CPM, BSP and local outfits. The voting for zilla parishad (ZP) and panchayat samiti in Bhandara and Gondia districts had been held simultaneously and the results were announced on Thursday. Out of 105 ZP seats in two districts, the BJP won 38, Congress 34, NCP 21 while the rest went to independents and others.
Similarly, out of 210 seats of Panchayat Samiti, the BJP won 93, Congress 53, NCP 36 while others went to independents and others, the SEC said.
