Get foul smell fixed in 10 days or shutdown compost plant: Kejriwal to NDMC

Chief Minister on Saturday visited Gol Market area in his New Delhi Assembly constituency and directed officials to fix the problems being faced by the locals including a smelly compost plant.

Kejriwal directed the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) officials to solve the problem of stench emanating from the plant within 10 days or shut it down, said a Delhi government statement.

The chief minister visited the plant at sector 4 of the Gol Market area and the residents complained that there was a menace of flies and mosquitoes due to it.

"The chief minister has given a deadline of 10 days to the officials to ensure cleanliness in the area and said that if the problem is not addressed by August 20, the plant will be shut down," said the statement.

Kejriwal also planted a medicinal sapling in a park and met members of the resident welfare association in the area.

He directed officials to expedite work to solve problems of drinking water, power cuts, and non-pruning of trees as listed by the locals, said the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)