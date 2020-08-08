JUST IN
Business Standard

Get foul smell fixed in 10 days or shutdown compost plant: Kejriwal to NDMC

Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited Gol Market area in his New Delhi Assembly constituency and directed NDMC officials to fix the problems being faced by the locals including a smelly compost plant.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal briefs the media as he inaugurates country's first 'Plasma Bank' via video conference, in New Delhi on Thursday.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited Gol Market area in his New Delhi Assembly constituency and directed NDMC officials to fix the problems being faced by the locals including a smelly compost plant.

Kejriwal directed the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) officials to solve the problem of stench emanating from the plant within 10 days or shut it down, said a Delhi government statement.

The chief minister visited the plant at sector 4 of the Gol Market area and the residents complained that there was a menace of flies and mosquitoes due to it.

"The chief minister has given a deadline of 10 days to the NDMC officials to ensure cleanliness in the area and said that if the problem is not addressed by August 20, the plant will be shut down," said the statement.

Kejriwal also planted a medicinal sapling in a park and met members of the resident welfare association in the area.

He directed officials to expedite work to solve problems of drinking water, power cuts, and non-pruning of trees as listed by the locals, said the statement.

