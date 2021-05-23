Black fungus declared an epidemic in Uttarakhand amid rise in cases

-
Uttarakhand has joined several states across the country that have declared black fungus an epidemic.
According to the Uttarakhand health department, a large number of patients infected with black fungus are coming to the state, due to which the state government has been declared black fungus an epidemic.
A total of 65 patients have been detected with black fungus in Uttarakhand. Of which, 61 are admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh, the Uttarakhand Health Department said.
Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other type of skin trauma, as per the Union Health Ministry.
The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. Moreover, anyone who is diabetic and whose immune system is not functioning well needs to be on the guard against this.
Looking at the rising cases of Mucormycosis or 'black fungus', the Union Health Ministry on Saturday said the availability of Amphotericin-B, the key drug to treat the deadly disease is now being increased and the ministry is in touch with five additional manufacturers.
The ministry further stated that the treatment of COVID-19 patients involves the intake of drugs like dexamethasone, which suppresses our immune system response. Due to these factors, COVID-19 patients face a renewed risk of failing the battle against attacks mounted by organisms such as mucormycetes.
States like Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have already declared it a 'notifiable' disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, thereby making it mandatory to report every Mucormycosis case to the state government.
