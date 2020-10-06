BMC officials conduct health check-up of Maharashtra CM, his family

-
A team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health officials on Tuesday visited Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence Matoshree to conduct his health check-up along with other family members under the state government's "My Family My Responsibility" campaign.
The team recorded all health parameters needed as per COVID-19 protocol like temperature, oxygen saturation level.
Thackeray's son and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray also underwent the health check-up.
"Today under the My Family, My Responsibility campaign, BMC health team from H East ward of the hospital conducted a health check-up of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other members of the family along with me at Matoshree's residence," Aaditya tweeted (roughly translated from Marathi).
Maharashtra has 2,52,721 active coronavirus cases so far and 38,347 people have succumbed to the disease in the state.
