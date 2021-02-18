Bomb attack on Minister Hossain 'conspiracy', says Mamata Banerjee

-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has pointed out towards a "conspiracy" behind the bomb attack in West Bengal's Murshidabad district that left her Labour Minister Jakir Hossain seriously injured.
Without taking names of any particular party or individual, Banerjee levelled allegation that some people were "pressurising" Hossain to join their party. The West Bengal government on Thursday also handed over the investigation into the attack to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
Banerjee held even the Indian Railways responsible for the incident since it took place on its premises as crude bombs were hurled on Hossain by unidentified people on Wednesday night while he was walking towards Nimtita Railway station in Murshidabad to board a train for Kolkata.
"Railways are to be blamed for the blast at Murshidabad where Minister Jakir Hossain was injured. It was a planned conspiracy to kill him. Not a responsibility of State government, Railways and Centre are to be blamed," Banerjee said.
The Chief Minister's statement came after she along with senior Trinamool Congress leaders went to the state-run SSKM hospital here to inquire about the health of the Minister. Hossain was shifted to the SSKM Hospital on Thursday morning and admitted to the Trauma Care Unit where a medical board has been formed to look into his health condition.
Hossain suffered injuries in one hand and a leg but his condition was said to be stable, and doctors stated that he is out of danger. The Minister was waiting at platform number 2 of the station to catch the train to Kolkata at around 10 p.m. when the attack took place.
At least two other persons, who were with the Trinamool Congress MLA of Jangipur, were also injured in the incident that comes during the build-up to the Assembly elections in the state due in April-May this year.
