Bomb threat call from CRPF headquarters in Delhi; declared hoax

-
ALSO READ
Multiple unfounded bomb threats made at Ivy League campuses, say officials
CRPF sets up Quick Action Team for Delhi to deal with terror acts
Security tightened at railway stations in 9 UP districts after bomb threat
3 dead, 4 injured in blast at Bengaluru firecracker godown
Man in Dubai calls railway police station in Mumbai, warns of bomb attack
-
A bomb threat call was reported from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday evening which was later declared a hoax, officials said.
They said a call was received at the police control room at 6:36 PM from the paramilitary force which stated that a "bomb has been planted" in the five-storey building located inside the Central Government Offices (CGO) complex on Lodhi Road in the national capital.
Personnel from the Lodhi Colony police station, an ambulance and two fire tenders soon reached the headquarters of the country's largest paramilitary force, they said.
Some senior officers were present at the headquarters when the alert was sounded, officials said.
"A joint bomb detection team of the CRPF, CISF and Delhi Police was constituted and a thorough search was conducted along with the dog squad.
"Nothing was found in the premises of CRPF headquarters building and the surrounding area. The call was then declared a hoax," a senior police officer said.
He said CRPF officials informed the police after a person from Gorrekunta in Warangal (Telangana) called on a landline number operational at the paramilitary force's head office informing about the bomb.
The about 3.25 lakh personnel strong CRPF is the lead internal security force of the country.
The security establishment in the national capital is on a high alert in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations on January 26.
This incident came hours after two unattended bags created a bomb scare in East Delhi's Trilokpuri, but officials said nothing suspicious was found in them except for a laptop and personal belongings.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU