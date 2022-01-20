Bomb threat call from CRPF headquarters in Delhi; declared hoax

A bomb threat call was reported from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters in on Wednesday evening which was later declared a hoax, officials said.

They said a call was received at the police control room at 6:36 PM from the paramilitary force which stated that a "bomb has been planted" in the five-storey building located inside the Central Government Offices (CGO) complex on Lodhi Road in the national capital.

Personnel from the Lodhi Colony police station, an ambulance and two fire tenders soon reached the headquarters of the country's largest paramilitary force, they said.

Some senior officers were present at the headquarters when the alert was sounded, officials said.

"A joint bomb detection team of the CRPF, CISF and Police was constituted and a thorough search was conducted along with the dog squad.

"Nothing was found in the premises of headquarters building and the surrounding area. The call was then declared a hoax," a senior police officer said.

He said officials informed the police after a person from Gorrekunta in Warangal (Telangana) called on a landline number operational at the paramilitary force's head office informing about the bomb.

The about 3.25 lakh personnel strong is the lead internal security force of the country.

The security establishment in the national capital is on a high alert in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

This incident came hours after two unattended bags created a bomb scare in East Delhi's Trilokpuri, but officials said nothing suspicious was found in them except for a laptop and personal belongings.

