Bommai promises rain-hit Kerala support in relief and rehabilitation

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday promised his counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan all support in relief and rehabilitation following loss of lives due to heavy and landslides.

"Spoke to CM @vijayanpinarayi & expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to heavy & landslides," Bommai tweeted.

He added that he has asked Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar to be in touch with the Chief Secretary for all support in relief and rehabilitation.

Bommai said "our prayers are with Kerala in this hour of crisis."



A total of 39 people had lost their lives and 217 houses had been destroyed in the devastating landslides and flash floods that had occurred in the south-central districts of the state recently, Vijayan said in the Kerala Assembly.

He also said that at least six people were missing and 304 rehabilitation camps were opened after the battered several areas of the state.

