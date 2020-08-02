Border Security Force conducts physical efficiency test for Delhi officers

The (BSF) conducted on Sunday a physical efficiency test of its officers posted in Delhi as part of a drive to keep the force combat-ready.

The ground exercise named 'field physical efficiency test' was conducted at a camp of the force in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area in presence of Director General S S Deswal.

The test, as per a force spokesperson, is a combination of physical activities like running, ropework and clearing obstacles.

"All troops undergo this testing process twice every year and the results are reflected in the annual performance appraisal report of individuals," he said.

The spokesperson said during the event, the DG "emphasised on the importance of physical fitness especially during the COVID-19 pandemic scenario as well as the onerous task needs to perform."



"The physical efficiency test is designed in a manner that the personnel and officer test themselves at each step. The endurance needed for pushing oneself further and accomplishing the task provides much-needed satisfaction and self-confidence," he said.

This physical test has helped officers take their confidence level to newer heights. It would help them set an impressive precedent to keep all ranks combat-ready and fit at all places of deployment, the spokesperson said.

The around 2.5 lakh personnel strong force is primarily tasked with guarding India's frontiers with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

These fitness courses are the idea of DG Deswal who has ordered that all obese personnel in the border guarding force should be identified and sent for physical training.

Deswal is heading the BSF in additional capacity for over four months now. He is the full-time chief of the

He has ordered conducting fitness courses at BSF and Indo-Tibetan Border Police training centres and attended the closing day events of a number of such courses where he himself takes part in a 42-km long walk along with the participants.

He has recently directed a 10-km route march for Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and above ranking officers of the BSF at a camp in Bhondsi in Haryana on August 16.

The DG also recently ordered an inquiry to find out how a jawan weighing 160 kg was "declared fit" to take a physical fitness course during which he died.

Constable Vinod Singh, 45, died on July 17 after he "felt giddiness in the evening hours near his barracks" at the BSF subsidiary training centre in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. The jawan, a water carrier of the 114th battalion, was sent for a similar fitness course.

