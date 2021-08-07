Britain's coronavirus cases top 6 million since start of pandemic

-
-
More than 6 million Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Britain since the start of the pandemic, according to official figures released on Friday. The country reported another 31,808 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,014,023.
Britain also recorded another 92 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 130,178. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, Xinhua news agency reported.
England's estimated R value, or coronavirus reproduction number, has fallen to between 0.8 and 1.1, which means on average every 10 people infected with Covid-19 will infect between eight and 11 others, according to the latest figures.
Meanwhile, a new government campaign has urged young people to get their jabs or risk missing out "on the good times", in a bid to get vaccination rates up.
The British government has opened a new walk-through coronavirus testing center in Knightswood, Glasgow, on Friday. The test centre located at Glasgow BMX Centre, is part of the largest network of diagnostic testing facilities created in British history, according to the government.
Most Covid-19 restrictions in England have been lifted last month as part of the final step of the British government's roadmap out of the lockdown.
More than 88 per cent of adults in Britain have received the first jab of Covid-19 vaccine and more than 73 per cent have received two doses, according to the latest figures.
