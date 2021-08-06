India's fight against Covid-19 receives strong impetus, says PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Centre to give free vaccines to everyone above 18 from June 21: PM Modi
Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Anurag Thakur takes charge as new I&B minisiter
Covid-19 pandemic an opportunity to reshape world order: PM Modi
India, Bangladesh want to see peace and stability in the world: PM Modi
Climate summit: Modi announces launch of India-US clean energy partnership
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said India's fight against coronavirus has received a strong impetus as the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 50 crore-mark.
The Union Health Ministry said the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 50 crore with more than 43.29 lakh doses given on Friday.
"India's fight against COVID-19 receives a strong impetus. Vaccination numbers cross the 50 crore mark. We hope to build on these numbers and ensure our citizens are vaccinated under #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine movement," Modi tweeted.
The vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.
The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
The country launched vaccination for all people aged above 45 years from April 1.
The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be vaccinated from May 1.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU