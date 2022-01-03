Bulli Bai case: Police writes to Twitter to remove objectionable content

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft Windows 11 review: Give it time to mature; don't upgrade just yet
California exempts San Francisco from indoor mask rule amid Covid surge
Twitter India MD says Twitter Inc has no share holding in his company
Received 94 grievances, actioned 133 URLs in May 26-Jun 25: Twitter report
Twitter to discontinue Instagram Stories inspired 'Fleets' feature on Aug 3
-
Delhi Police have sought information from social media giant Twitter about the account that first tweeted about the 'Bulli Bai' app and asked it to remove the offensive content, sources said here on Monday.
A shocking incident of harassment and insulting women of the minority community on social media came to light after a Delhi-based woman journalist lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police stating that she was being targeted by some unidentified group of people on a mobile application named 'Bulli Bai' created on GitHub platform.
"Bulli Bai", popped up on January 1, with a number of pictures of women including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities, accompanied by derogatory content.
According to the sources, the police, in a letter, also sought information from software development platform GitHub about the 'Bulli Bai' app developer.
The victim journalist in her complaint had stated that she found out on January 1 morning that a website portal called bullibai.github.io (since deleted) had a doctored picture of her in an improper, unacceptable and clearly lewd context.
"The term Bulli Bai itself seems disrespectful and the content of this website/portal is clearly aimed at insulting Muslim women as the derogatory term 'Bulli' is used exclusively for Muslim women," read the complaint.
She further said that the entire portal is designed to insult Muslim women and investigation is required as to whether there is an organised conspiracy regarding the same."Bulli Bai" was also being promoted by a Twitter handle with the name @bullibai, with its display picture of a "Khalistan supporter", and saying women can be booked from the app.
This handle was at the same time promoting Khalistan content as well.
Notably, the act of targeting the woman of minority community comes just six months after derogatory "Sulli Deals" mobile app had surfaced where photos of Muslim women were displayed without their consent.
The Delhi Police had registered an FIR on Sunday against unidentified people that are involved in harassing and insulting women of the minority community on social media.
--IANS
uj/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU