Five killed due to lightning in Bihar, CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

-
ALSO READ
4 killed, 7 injured in lightning strike incidents in Uttar Pradesh
Lightning strikes claim 16 lives in Madhya Pradesh in last 3 days
18 killed Assam due to storms and lightning in April, says official
14 killed by lightning in UP, CM announces Rs 4 lakh compensation for kin
Lightning strikes at different places in UP kill 5, 8 others injured
-
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expressed condolences over the death of five people due to lightning and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to each of the deceased' family members.
He also appealed to people to take full vigil in bad weather and follow the suggestions issued by the Disaster Management Department to prevent thunderstorms.
Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, "The death of 5 people is sad due to lightning in 5 districts of the state. An ex-gratia grant of Rs 4 lakh each will be given immediately to the dependents of the deceased. Be careful in bad weather. Follow the suggestions issued by the Disaster Management Department to prevent thunderstorms. Stay at home in bad weather, and stay safe."
According to the press release from Chief Minister's Office (CMO), one death was reported in Siwan, 1 in Samastipur, 1 in Gaya, 1 in Khagaria and 1 in Saran due to thunderstorms.
Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said isolated heavy rainfall was very likely over Odisha, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 20 and 21.
"Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 20th and 21st; Jharkhand on 23rd July 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 20th and over Odisha during 22nd-24th July 2022," IMD tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU