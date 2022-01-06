Cabinet nod to river Mahakali bridge at Indo-Nepal border: Thakur

There soon will be a bridge over river Mahakali at Indo-Nepal border, as the union cabinet on Thursday approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Nepal for construction of the bridge at Dharchula at Indian side and Nepal side.

With the signing of MoU, diplomatic relations between the two countries will further improve. As close neighbours, India and Nepal share unique ties of friendship and cooperation characterized by an open border and deep-rooted people-to-people contacts of kinship and culture.

Both India and Nepal have been working together on different regional forums i.e. SAARC, BIMSTEC as well as global fora, said the ministry of external affairs in a statement on cabinet's decision.

