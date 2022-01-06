'Bulli Bai' case: Delhi Police arrests 21-year-old engg student from Assam

on Thursday arrested a second year engineering student from Jorhat in Assam in the "Bulli Bai" case, the fourth person nabbed for their alleged involvement in the app that has listed hundreds of Muslim women for "auction", an official said.

Niraj Bishnoi, 21, is the "main conspirator" in the case and will be reaching Delhi around 3.30 pm, he said.

Bishnoi, a resident of Jorhat who studies in Bhopal, is also the creator of the "Bulli Bai" app on the platform GitHub as well as the main Twitter account holder of "Bulli Bai", police said. He was arrested by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the

He was arrested early Thursday morning from Jorhat using technical analysis and IPDR (Internet Protocol Detail Records) and gateways, Deputy Commissioner of Police, IFSO, K P S Malhotra said.

Bishnoi is a second year B.Tech student from the Vellore Institute of Technology in the Madhya Pradesh capital, the DCP said.

This is the fourth in the case.

The cyber cell of Mumbai Police, which is also probing the case, has made three arrests -- a 19-year-old woman, alleged to be the main culprit, from Uttarakhand, a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru and another 21-year-old, also from Uttarakhand.

Hundreds of Muslim women were listed for auction on the "Bulli Bai" mobile application with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. The app appeared to be a clone of "Sulli Deals" which triggered a similar row last year.

On Saturday, registered an FIR against unknown persons for allegedly uploading a doctored picture of a woman journalist on a website. The journalist had lodged a complaint and shared a copy on Twitter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)