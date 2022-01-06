'Bulli Bai' case: Delhi Police arrests 21-year-old engg student from Assam

-
ALSO READ
Bulli Bai case: Engineering student held by Mumbai Police from Bengaluru
Delhi Police sends 'Bulli Bai' case to IFSO unit, plans to get MLAT nod
Bulli Bai case: Police writes to Twitter to remove objectionable content
DCW summons Delhi Police in connection with probe into 'Bulli Bai' case
'Bulli Bai' case: Mumbai Police makes 3rd arrest, Nepal link found
-
Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a second year engineering student from Jorhat in Assam in the "Bulli Bai" case, the fourth person nabbed for their alleged involvement in the app that has listed hundreds of Muslim women for "auction", an official said.
Niraj Bishnoi, 21, is the "main conspirator" in the case and will be reaching Delhi around 3.30 pm, he said.
Bishnoi, a resident of Jorhat who studies in Bhopal, is also the creator of the "Bulli Bai" app on the platform GitHub as well as the main Twitter account holder of "Bulli Bai", police said. He was arrested by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police.
He was arrested early Thursday morning from Jorhat using technical analysis and IPDR (Internet Protocol Detail Records) and gateways, Deputy Commissioner of Police, IFSO, K P S Malhotra said.
Bishnoi is a second year B.Tech student from the Vellore Institute of Technology in the Madhya Pradesh capital, the DCP said.
This is the fourth arrest in the case.
The cyber cell of Mumbai Police, which is also probing the case, has made three arrests -- a 19-year-old woman, alleged to be the main culprit, from Uttarakhand, a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru and another 21-year-old, also from Uttarakhand.
Hundreds of Muslim women were listed for auction on the "Bulli Bai" mobile application with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. The app appeared to be a clone of "Sulli Deals" which triggered a similar row last year.
On Saturday, Delhi Police registered an FIR against unknown persons for allegedly uploading a doctored picture of a woman journalist on a website. The journalist had lodged a complaint and shared a copy on Twitter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU