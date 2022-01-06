Minimum temperature close to freezing point in most parts of Kashmir

The minimum temperature in most places of Kashmir stayed close to the freezing point as the residents continue to experience warmer than expected nights, officials said here on Thursday.

Srinagar recorded the minimum temperature of 0.3 degree Celsius, marginally down from the previous night's 0.8 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Gulmarg, the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius -- up from previous night's 4.0 degrees Celsius.

The officials said Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius slightly down from minus 0.4 degrees Celsius the previous night.

They said Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded the minimum of 0.4 degrees Celsius, while the nearby south Kashmir town of Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.7 degrees Celsius.

The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of 0.0 degrees Celsius, same as previous night.

The MeT Office has forecast widespread snow/rain spell of moderate to heavy intensity till January 8. Heavy snow is expected at some places during the period as well, it said.

Kashmir valley is currently under the grip of the 40-day harshest winter period known as 'Chilla-i-Kalan' which began on December 21.

'Chilla-i-Kalan' is a period when a wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy to very heavy snowfall.

The 'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31, but the wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

