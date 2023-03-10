JUST IN
CAG report on allegations of discrepancies in accreditation not final yet

NAAC Chairperson Bhushan Patwardhan had on Sunday resigned from the top post, days after raising allegations of a rigged accreditation procedure

PRI GEN NAT .NEWDELHI DEL108 NAAC-CAG-GRADING PROCESS CAG report on allegations of discrepancies in accreditation not final yet: NAAC New Delhi, Mar 10 (PI) The CAG report which pointed out glaring discrepancies in the assessment and accreditation of higher education institutions is not final yet, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) claimed on Friday. The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) had recently sought an explanation from the council after it found irregularities in the inspections carried out by NAAC and awarding inaccurate grades to several higher education institutions. NAAC Chairperson Bhushan Patwardhan had on Sunday resigned from the top post, days after raising allegations of a rigged accreditation procedure. "The report of CAG as presented in certain media reports is not final as the draft compliance reply of NAAC Director on grant of accreditation is still under active consideration of the CAG. The office of the CAG has also suggested some changes which are also being incorporated and a revised draft is under consideration," NAAC said in an official statement. NAAC is an autonomous body under the UGC that assesses and certifies higher educational institutions with gradings as part of accreditation. The council had on Tuesday clarified that its accreditation and assessment procedure is transparent and cannot be compromised. NAAC former chairman had resigned alleging that universities were obtaining questionable grades through unfair means. "The NAAC has followed a time-tested pattern and practises in evolving various mechanisms and interactive platforms to handhold the institutions about assessment and accreditation process," it added.

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 19:58 IST

