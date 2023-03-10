JUST IN
Suspected 'spy pigeon' to be sent to CFSL for forensic examination
Railway Min, Tata Steel ink deal for seating, panelling in Vande Bharat
Assembly speaker nominates Somnath Bharti as Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman
Amit Shah to review CISF Raising Day Parade in Hyderabad on March 12
CAG report on allegations of discrepancies in accreditation not final yet
Be alert, closely monitor influenza situation: Health minister to states
Central Railway achieves 100% electrification of entire Broad Gauge Network
JioThings partners with EESL to deploy 1 mn smart prepaid meters in Bihar
HMSI launches H'ness bike range compliant with latest emission norms
National Pension Scheme subscribers increases by 23%: PFRDA data
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Be alert, closely monitor influenza situation: Health minister to states
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Amit Shah to review CISF Raising Day Parade in Hyderabad on March 12

CISF ADG (South) Jagbir Singh said the central force has grown manifold in its capacity and capabilities after starting its journey in 1969 with a strength of 3,000

Topics
Amit Shah | CISF | Home Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Photo: Twitter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will review the 54th Raising Day Parade of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to be held in Hyderabad on March 12.

For the first time, the CISF is holding its annual Raising Day celebrations out of Delhi national capital region (NCR) at the CISF National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hakimpet here, senior officials said on Friday.

"This is the first time in the history of CISF that this Raising Day Parade is being held outside the NCR. This was government's directive. A decision was taken that we should go to locations outside NCR. NISA, a training academy, is a centre of excellence of CISF. It was decided that this Raising Day Parade will be held in NISA on March 12," CISF ADG (North) Piyush Anand told reporters here.

Shah will be the chief guest for the Raising Day Parade, he said.

CISF ADG (South) Jagbir Singh said the central force has grown manifold in its capacity and capabilities after starting its journey in 1969 with a strength of 3,000.

Today, with a strength of more than 1,70,000 personnel, CISF provides security cover to 354 vital installations of the country including 66 airports, seaports, nuclear and space installations, Delhi Metro, steel and power plants, etc., he said.

The Special Security Group (SSG) of CISF provides security to 147 various categories of persons under protection. CISF is also providing fire service cover to 111 units, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amit Shah

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 19:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU