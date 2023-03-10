Amit Shah to review CISF Raising Day Parade in Hyderabad on March 12

Union Home Minister will review the 54th Raising Day Parade of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to be held in Hyderabad on March 12.

For the first time, the is holding its annual Raising Day celebrations out of Delhi national capital region (NCR) at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hakimpet here, senior officials said on Friday.

"This is the first time in the history of that this Raising Day Parade is being held outside the NCR. This was government's directive. A decision was taken that we should go to locations outside NCR. NISA, a training academy, is a centre of excellence of CISF. It was decided that this Raising Day Parade will be held in NISA on March 12," CISF ADG (North) Piyush Anand told reporters here.

Shah will be the chief guest for the Raising Day Parade, he said.

CISF ADG (South) Jagbir Singh said the central force has grown manifold in its capacity and capabilities after starting its journey in 1969 with a strength of 3,000.

Today, with a strength of more than 1,70,000 personnel, CISF provides security cover to 354 vital installations of the country including 66 airports, seaports, nuclear and space installations, Delhi Metro, steel and power plants, etc., he said.

The Special Security Group (SSG) of CISF provides security to 147 various categories of persons under protection. CISF is also providing fire service cover to 111 units, he added.

