Call central forces if police fail to control situation: HC to Bengal govt

-
ALSO READ
Protests in several parts of India over Prophet remarks; curfew in J&K
234,539 cases pending in Calcutta High Court, 41% of judge posts vacant
Local BJP leader arrested in Kanpur over tweet on Prophet Muhammad
Can BJP leaders' remarks on Prophet affect India's trade ties with Gulf?
Prophet row: From UP to Assam, communal violence erupts across India
-
Expressing hope that the West Bengal government will take necessary steps to ensure that no untoward incident takes place over protests against controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokespersons, Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the state authorities to call in central forces if the local police fail to control the situation in any place.
The court directed the West Bengal government to file a status report on the situation on June 15 on a prayer to do so by the advocate general representing the state.
A division bench presided by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava expressed hope that the state authorities will take all possible steps to ensure that no untoward incident takes place and peace is maintained.
"In case, the state police are unable to control the situation at any place then state authorities will take immediate steps to call in the central forces," the court directed.
Petitions were moved before the high court seeking deployment of Army in view of violent protests in Howrah, Murshidabad and Nadia districts against controversial comments by sacked BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal on Prophet Mohammad.
One of the five petitioners prayed before the division bench for a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the protests, claiming that arson and ransacking of public and private properties were affecting national integrity.
The petitioners, claiming that National Highway 16 was blocked for several hours on June 9 at Ankurhati in Howrah district, alleged that there was complete failure on the part of the state police in responding to the situation.
Alleging that houses and shops were ransacked by an unruly mob, one of the petitioners gave a list of the names of those whose establishments or vehicles were damaged, apart from a BJP party office at Raghudebpur in Howrah district.
The bench, also comprising Justice R Bharadwaj, directed that the matter will be taken up for hearing again on June 15.
Advocate General S N Mookherjee opposed the prayers claiming that apart from one incident of damage to a passenger train at Bethuadahari in Nadia, there has been no violent protests reported in the state in nearly 36 hours.
He also stated before the bench that 214 people have been arrested and that prohibitory orders were imposed apart from temporary suspension of internet services in affected places.
Mookherjee further claimed that the protests, which have also happened in several states, have taken the authorities by surprise.
Asking the AG whether the cost of damage to property will be recovered from the accused, the bench observed that damage to public property must not take place since these are made with great effort.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU